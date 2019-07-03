Enock Kwarteng aims at winning laurels with new club Bordeaux

Ghanaian defender Enock Kwarteng in his first press conference as a Bordeaux player has expressed his desire and ambition to win more laurels with the club.

Enock Kwarteng joined Bordeaux from Ligue one side Nantes in the ongoing transfer window

According to the 22-year old the project at Bordeaux is what convinced him to join the club.

"The project appealed to me and I needed to take a step. Bordeaux is one of the best teams in the country and I wanted to stay in the ligue 1.

“ I talked a lot with the coach and the leaders. The game that the Club wants to put in place and the facilities convinced me to come here.

Kwarteng stated that he will fight for a place in the team.

“It's up to us to prove ourselves. We are in a new club and I will have to give everything to win my place . I came to play but it's my job to convince the coach. He will then make these choices but I want to give everything for this club and give back the confidence that was given to me.

The first thing the coach told me is the culture of winning. I liked this state of mind and that also explains my coming. To be 100% every day to win. "

Enock Kwarteng played 30 matches for Nantes in the 2018-19 season.