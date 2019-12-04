Enock Kwateng cameos as Bordeaux thump Nimes

Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng climbed off the bench to help Girondins Bordeaux thrash Nimes in the French Ligue I on Tuesday night.

The French born Ghanaian right back replaced Youssouf Sabaly in the 80th minute of the Navy Black and Blues 6-0 thumping of Nimes,

Josh Maja scored a hat-trick with Octavio Henrique Santos hitting a brace and Nicolas de Preville added the other to complete the mauling.

Kwateng has been a regular feature in Bordeux's good start to the season, playing 9 games and providing an assist.

He joined Girondins Bordeaux in the summer from rivals FC Nantes.