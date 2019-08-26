Enock Kwateng marks Bordeaux debut with assist in win against Dijon in France

French born Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng played his first competitive game for Girondins Bordeaux in their win over Dijon FCO on Saturday.

The right back provided an assist in a solid performance at the Stade Gaston Gerard.

Hwang Ui-Jo opened the scoring just 11 minutes into the game for the travelling side.

Enock Kwateng became provider for the second goal finding Luis Benito after just two minutes into the second half.

The Ghanaian defender arrived at Bordeaux in the summer transfer window and missed the opening two games of the season.

However his inclusion in the third game of the season proved decisive as Bordeaux recorded their first win of the season.

Enock Kwateng joined Bordeaux from Ligue I rivals FC Nantes.