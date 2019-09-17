Enock Kwateng named in French Ligue I team of the week

French born Ghanaian defender Enock Kwateng has been named in the French Ligue I team of the week after another impressive performance for Bordeaux on Saturday.

The right back was in top form as Bordeaux got a routine 2-0 win over FC Metz over the weekend at the Noeuveau Stade de Bordeaux.

Kwateng lasted the entire duration and made some good runs on the flanks and was solid with his tackles on the right.

He is joined in the team of the week by teammate Pablo in defence. FC Nantes defender Andrei Giritto and Nayef Aguerd of Dijon complete the defense.

In the middle are Valère Germain of Marseille, Lille's Benjamin Andre, Florent Moller of Montpellier and Max Gradel of Toulouse.

Montpellier's Andy Delort joins Darío Benedetto of Marseille in attack.

Below is the team of the week

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin