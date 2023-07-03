GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Enock Morrison shares excitement on ‘amazing’ season with Asante Kotoko

Published on: 03 July 2023
Enock Morrison

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Enock Morrison says he had an amazing season in his first year at the club despite their failure to defend their premier league title.

The 23-year-old joined the Porcupine Warriors from Kumasi-based King Faisal in August, 2022 on a three-year deal. The versatile and creative midfielder, known for his powerful left foot made 31 appearances for Kotoko in the 2022/23 betPawa premier league netting three goals.

“Very amazing season even though I didn’t end the season the way I wanted. But I did what I was supposed to do and what was expected of me. It’s an amazing season that I had,” Morrison told Kumasi-based Kessben TV.

Kotoko finished the season in 4th position with 52 points, 8 points adrift champions, Medeama.

By Suleman Asante

