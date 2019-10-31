Ensure Ghana Premier League returns soon- President Nana Addo tells GFA boss

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged the new Ghana FA boss, Kurt Okraku to ensure the Ghana Premier League returns soon.

Kurt Okraku paid a courtesy call on the leader of government on Wednesday at the Jubilee House and was accompanied by most of his campaign team members and wife Rebecca Okraku.

In attendance at the meeting was Spokesperson for Ghana’s Sports Minister Kofi Asare Brako.

In an interview with Happy FM, Asare Brako disclosed that the president offered his unflinching support to the new Ghana football administration led by Kurt Okraku.

He also stated that the president urged Kurt Okraku to ensure the Ghana Premier League returns soon which will also ease the pressure on government heading into the 2020 election.

Nana Addo also tasked the Ghana FA boss to revive the love Ghanaians used to have for the various national teams.