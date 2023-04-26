Entertainment industry has greater financial prospect than investing in Black Stars - Ghanaian musician claims

Ghanaian highlife musician Dada Hafco claims the creative industry has greater prospect and fortunes for the country than football.

He claims if money is pumped into the creative arts industry, the country will make bigger gains and impact than spending million on the national team, the Black Stars.

According to him, the investment made into football has not yielded the desired results.

He told told Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z : “Look at how much money we’ve been pumping into the Black Stars. I am an avid football lover. I would love to watch football every time. But since 1982 if we haven’t won any football trophy why do we keep doing it when in recent times Ghana has become a hub for entertainment every Christmas?” he asked.

“Why are we not channeling enough energy [into the arts] because entertainment is actually putting Ghana on the map more than even football so why are not putting more energy into that?” Hafco added.

Dada Hafco, is one half of the defunct highlife duo Mframa known for songs such as ‘Fiili Gadoochi’, ‘Ghana Lady’, ‘Meboso’, among others.