Published on: 29 October 2018
Enugu Rangers shot-stopper Nana Bonsu eyes Black Stars call-up after Aiteo Cup heroics

Ghanaian goalkeeper Nana Bonsu believes he has done enough to earn a call-up into the Black Stars ahead of the upcoming 2018 AFCON qualifier against Ethiopia following his impressive form for Enugu Rangers.

The 29-year-old became a hero after climbing from the bench to guide Rangers clinch the 2018 Aiteo Cup against Kano Pillars, saving two penalties during the shootout.

"I've been doing my best and I think I deserve this chance to represent Ghana next month," the shot-stopper told Goal.

"There are equally good goalkeepers around but since the call-up is solely based on form, I believe the coaching staff must give me the opportunity. At least, everyone in Nigeria is aware of my heroics and I need to be rewarded.

"With Ghana in a dire need of three points against Ethiopia to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, I think my presence will help. Kwesi Appiah must give me a chance. This is my time and I promise to do my best when given the opportunity," he added.

Bonsu was part of the AshantiGold squad that won the 2016 Ghana Premier League.

