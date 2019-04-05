Enyimba coach reveals reason for dropping Fatau Dauda to the bench

Enyimba FC coach Usman Abd'allah has revealed the reason behind his decision to drop international goalkeepers Fatau Dauda and Theophilus Afelokhai for young Stanley Nwabali.

Dauda was not included in Enyimba's squad for the top of the table clash against MFM FC last week, with Theophilus Afelokhai relegated to the bench.

Fans question the coaches' decision, but Usman Abd'allah disclosed a player is chosen when he fits the tactics and strategy of the club and no preferential treatment will be given to international stars.

"Enyimba is fair, we’ll always be fair to the players; we don’t give preference to the national team players," brila.net.

"When you get to the national team, it’s an entirely different set up and Enyimba is also a different team, with a different purpose, so you’ve have to figure out how you can fit into the tactics and strategy we have here. It is about who should be between the sticks based on form, and that’s how I pick them."

Enyimba drew with MFM FC last week and are currently second behind their opponents by just three points.