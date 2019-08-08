Enyimba FC confirms signing of Ghanaian trio Abass, Ampiah and Darkwah

Nigerian champions Enyimba FC have confirmed the signing of three Ghanaian players Abass Mohammed, Daniel Darkwah and Emmanuel Ampiah.

The trio joined the club in the transfer window and have been included in the club's list for the CAF Champions League.

Abass Mohammed and Daniel Darkwa are both joining the Elephants after their contracts with Asante Kotoko were terminated.

Meanwhile Emmanuel Ampiah, one of the stars of Ghana's WAFU winning team in 2017, is joining from fellow Nigerian Premier League side Delta Stars.

Enyimba FC already have two Ghanaian players on their books, goalkeeper Fatau Dauda and midfielder Farouk Mohammed.

Manager Usman Abdallah is building a strong squad for the CAF champions League as well as their defence of the NPFL.

Enyimba FC will begin their continental campaign on Saturday against Burkinabe side Rahimo FC.