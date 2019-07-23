Enyimba FC goalie Fatau Dauda eyes Black Stars return

Fatau Dauda has revealed he would be open to a re-call to the senior national team if the technical team hand him an invite.

The Nigeria based goalie has not had a call up to the Black Stars since 2014, despite his impressive form for Enyimba FC.

The 34-year old played a key role as Enyimba FC were crowned champions last season and believes his form may open the door for an invitation to the Black Stars team.

“I’m still active and still playing. It’s about the selection; if I’m doing well and they select me, why not, I will come and serve my nation,” Dauda told Citi Sports.

The former Ashantigold shot stopper has been capped 24 times by the four times African champions.