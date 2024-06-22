Epiphany Warriors seal qualification to Women's Premier League

Epiphany Warriors have been crowned champions of the GFA Regional Women's Championship (Southern Zone), securing their qualification for next season's Malta Guinness Women's Premier League.

The Warriors clinched their spot with a commanding 3-1 victory over Mfantseman Ladies, who are currently fifth in the standings. This win ensured that Epiphany Warriors finished three points ahead of Halifax Queens, who also secured their place in next season’s Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

Epiphany Warriors have had an impressive campaign, remaining unbeaten throughout the competition. They won all five of their matches, scoring 17 goals and conceding just one.

Their campaign began with a 3-0 victory over second-placed Halifax Queens, followed by a 1-0 win against Rootz Sistaz and a 6-0 thrashing of Luta Thunder Ladies. This dominant performance established them as clear favorites to top their zone.

Continuing their exceptional form, they defeated Samartex Ladies 4-0 before concluding their campaign with a 3-1 victory against Mfantseman Ladies, a match that saw them concede their only goal of the competition. This defensive resoluteness underscores their deserving status as champions.

With their focus now shifting to the upcoming season in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League, Epiphany Warriors are expected to make strategic signings and add experienced players to their squad to cope with the demands of the Premier League.