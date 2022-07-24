EPL outfit Brighton keen on Ghana whizkid with just TWO appearances in Scotland

English Premier League side Brighton have promising prospect Mathew Anim Cudjoe on their Wishlist according to multiple reports in the UK.

Despite having just two appearances under his belt at Scottish side Dundee United, the Ghana youth international has been penciled down by the Seagulls.

If the plan comes to fruition, Brighton will sign him and loan him to their affiliate Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the Belgian top-flight.

Cudjoe moved to the Tannadice side this January from Ghanaian second-tier side Young Apostles.

He had just 67 minutes in total for the second half of last season but the talent exhibited his turning heads in Europe.

Ahead of the start of the 2022/23, Dundee United manager Jack Ross extolled his qualities and expects the 18-year-old to be a game-changer for the Terrors.

Cudjoe had a successful loan spell with Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko and also played for Legon Cities FC in the top-flight.