Equatorial Guinea face FIFA sanctions for fielding AFCON top scorer Emilio Nsue in World Cup qualifiers

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the Equatorial Guinean Football Association (FEGUIFUT)for fielding an ineligible player Emilio Nsue LÃ³pez during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The committee's investigation confirmed that Nsue LÃ³pez, who was the top scorer in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), participated in several national team matches while being ineligible.

The matches in question include fixtures against Namibia on November 15, 2023, and Liberia on November 20, 2023.

As a consequence, FIFA has ruled these matches forfeited by Equatorial Guinea, awarding a 3-0 victory to both Namibia and Liberia.

Additionally, FEGUIFUT has been fined CHF 150,000, and Emilio Nsue LÃ³pez has been banned from playing for any representative team of any association for six months.

FIFA has communicated these decisions to the relevant parties, who have ten days to request a motivated decision, which will be published on legal.fifa.com. The decisions can also be appealed before the FIFA Appeal Committee.

Nsue's participation in the 2023 AFCON, where he finished as the top scorer with five goals, underscores the significance of the sanction, impacting both his career and the national team's standings in the World Cup qualifiers.

This development puts FEGUIFUT and Nsue in a critical position, with potential appeals and future compliance with FIFA regulations likely to be closely scrutinized.