Eredivise mourn tragic death of Ghana midfielder Christian Atsu 

The Dutch Eredivise is saddened by the passing of Ghana midfielder Christian Atsu.

The 31-year-old tragically lost his life after 12 days of being trapped under rubble after a devastating earthquake in the city of Hatay last week.

The body of the Hatayspor winger was found under the rubble on Saturday morning following a devastating earthquake, hours after scoring the match-winner for his side in a Turkish League match.

Atsu played in the Eredivise for Vitesse Arhem in the 2013/14 season scoring five goals in 28 appearances.

The Eredivise has joined the football world to mourn the passing of the former Chelsea, Newcastle United winger.

Sad news from Turkey 😰 Rest in peace Christian 🙏 🕊️ 𝑪𝒉𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒂𝒏 𝑨𝒕𝒔𝒖 * 10 jan 1992 ✞ feb 2023 pic.twitter.com/7GXjU5i6Gw — Eredivisie (@eredivisie) February 18, 2023

The Turkish agent of the Ghanaian star revealed that rescue workers discovered the body of the former Chelsea and Newcastle player after days of searching the building where he lived.

The family of the footballer and the entire football world were thrown into anxiety after mixed news over the whereabouts of the winger days after the earthquake struck in the city where he lived.

The Ghanaian player of Hatayspor, who was in the city of Hatay - the epicenter of the earthquake that caused devastating effects in 11 provinces killing over 50,000 people - was initally said to have been rescued.

However he was still not found in any of the hospitals despite fresh frantic search by his club officials which cauased anxiety in the football world over the status of the well-liked player.

Atsu's Turkish agent Murat Uzunmehmet, who was trying to reach him under the rubble of Rönesans Residence, the building where he had been staying, said the 31-year-old footballer, lost his life.

"Atsu's lifeless body was found under the rubble. At the moment, his belongings are still being removed. His phone was also found," Uzunmehmet said when speaking to Demirören News Agency.

Atsu has now been confirmed dead after he was found under the rubble after almost a fortnight following the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

The 31-year-old was playing for Hatayspor and even scored just five hours before the disaster hit the European country.

The winger joined Hatayspor for free on September 6, 2022 after leaving the Saudi Arabian team Al-Raed. He scored 1 goal in 4 matches he took part in for Hatayspor.

In his career, the Ghanaian football player also played for teams such as Feyenoord Ghana, Porto U19, Porto, Chelsea, Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth, Malaga, Newcastle United and Al-Raed.