Eric Bekoe rallies for support for Asante Kotoko ahead of Confederation Cup campaign

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe is rallying for support for the club ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors will be the sole representatives from the Wet Africa nation in the CAF second-tier inter-club competition.The Kumasi-based outfit have bolstered their squad with eleven new signings and could be adding a few more as they aim to make an impact in the competition.

"It's very important to support the team. This is not the time to plot against the Kotoko," Bekoe told Kickgh.com.

"I've seen that there is a cohesion and team work. Also there is a good rapport between the players."

"And I know with the very short time, they can do something. You can see that they're not just going to be walks over but to bring glory to the country," he ended.