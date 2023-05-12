Eric Bekoe reveals disappointment with Kotoko management led him to join Berekum Chelsea

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has revealed that he signed for Berekum Chelsea in 2013 because he was disappointed by the management of the Ghanaian giants.

Bekoe, who cancelled his contract with Egypt's Petrojet to return to Asante Kotoko, said he felt let down by the Porcupine Warriors after discussions with them didn't go as planned.

During an interview with Joy Sports, the 2007/08 Ghana Premier League top scorer explained that he joined Berekum Chelsea on the deadline day after Asante Kotoko failed to meet his expectations.

"I was very hurt because I believed most of the discussions were about my return to Kumasi, which is why I even cancelled my contract in Egypt to come," Bekoe said.

"When I arrived here, they started creating excuses like injuries and such. I was fortunate to play that season because Berekum Chelsea was participating in Africa, allowing them to register more players. That gave me the opportunity to compete in the Ghana Premier League that season. I was registered on the deadline day."

Bekoe added that he had a successful season with Berekum Chelsea, despite the circumstances surrounding his move. He scored nine goals in 25 appearances to help the club finish fifth in the league.

The former Black Stars striker praised the Berekum Chelsea management for giving him the opportunity to play and said he has fond memories of his time with the club.