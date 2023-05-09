Eric Bekoe reveals doubts about his success at Asante Kotoko

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe has opened up about his remarkable debut season at the club, during which he led the team to the league title and finished as the top scorer with 17 goals from 23 games.

The 36-year-old, who is now a retired player, revealed that many people did not believe he would succeed at the club after his impressive performance during the preseason.

Bekoe explained that he started scoring goals during the preseason, but the media and some fans were sceptical about his abilities.

"I told them I was just doing a warm-up. The league proper, that’s where I'm going to show who I am," he said in an interview with Joy Sports. However, he went on to prove his doubters wrong with an outstanding season.

"My first league match was against Great Olympics under the floodlights. The first match that I played in Kumasi, where I netted a hat-trick," Bekoe recalled. "I scored in three away games before coming to Kumasi to show them that this is the new gem that is on board."

Bekoe's incredible form continued throughout the season, as he scored 17 goals in just 23 league matches, while also contributing 10 goals in 10 matches in Africa. "Within a season at Asante Kotoko, I played 48 games and scored 42 goals," he said.

Bekoe, who is regarded as one of the greatest strikers in the history of Asante Kotoko, said he was proud to have achieved so much in his debut season at the club.