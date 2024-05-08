Eric Donkor says rampant player exodus is why local talents are underapreciated

Former Asante Kotoko defender Eric Donkor has attributed the lack of appreciation for current talents in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) to the rampant player exodus plaguing local teams.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Donkor highlighted the comparable quality of midfielder Richmond Lamptey to renowned figures like Stephen Oduro. Despite Lamptey's impressive performances for Kotoko and his national team call-up, Donkor believes that the continuous departure of top talents diminishes their recognition.

"We have quality players in the GPL who can match the likes of Stephen Oduro, Ishmael Addo, Opoku Nti, and others. Richmond Lamptey is a typical example; he is comparable to Stephen Oduro," Donkor asserted.

He emphasised that the fondness for past players stems from their prolonged tenure in the league, contrasting with the current trend of players leaving for foreign opportunities early in their careers.

"The current GPL players are of high quality, but fans can't experience them for long because they're always leaving the country," Donkor lamented.

He expressed concern about Lamptey's uncertain future at Kotoko, echoing worries that his potential departure could hinder his chances of becoming a household name in Ghanaian football.