Eric Nyarko begs Hearts of Oak fans for unflinching support for team

Former Hearts of Oak defender, Eric Nyarko has urged the Phobian faithful to keep supporting the team even in difficult times.

The Premier League giants had a tough campaign in the just ended Premier League season as the finished in 12th position with 46 points. Nyarko believes the half-hearted backing of the fans contributed to the team’s dismal performance. He recounts how the full-throated chants from the fans helped them beat Asante Kotoko in the maiden edition of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2004.

“The love they (the fans) had for us has gone down. In my playing days, even when we were losing a game, the fans cheered us on to turn the game around. But nowadays, when I go and watch Hearts of Oak matches, all I hear are insults when we are losing. I am begging the fans to bring back that love to the current players in difficult times,” he said.

By Suleman Asante