Eric Ocansey: Newly-signed KV Kortrijk winger reveals Manchester United dream

Newly-signed KV Kortrijk winger Eric Ocansey has expressed his desire to play for English giants Manchester United before hanging up his boots.

Ocansey joined the Guys on a four-year deal after completing his medical test over the weekend.

The 21-year-old after his unveiling confessed that he dreams of wearing the shirt of the Red Devils before calling time on his career.

“Manchester United is my dream and one day I may join the Premier League,” Ocansey told Wallfoot

“To play for the Black Stars is a very real thing at the corner of my head. The Black Stars is a very high level and I must continue to work hard.”

Touching on his move to Kortrijk, Ocansey stressed that he needed a new challenge after four years.

“I am very happy with the opportunity that has been offered to me by Kortrijk. I wanted to just join a new club, sometimes you feel like seeking a different challenge,” he added.

“With all due respect to Eupen, Kortrijk is a level above and everything that comes of this club reminds me of it.”

Ocansey made a total of 119 games and tallied 16 goals and 10 assists for KAS Eupen.

He started his career at Aspire Academy in Senegal before being sent to Belgium in 2015. He is the younger brother of former Great Olympics skipper Michael Ocansey as well as AC Horoya captain Mandela Ocansey.