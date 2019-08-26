Eric Ocansey scores for Kortrijk in defeat to Standard Liege

Ghanaian winger Eric Ocansey was on target for KV Kortrijk as they suffered a late defeat to giants Standard Liege in the Belgian Jupiler League on Sunday.

The 22-year old opened the scoring in the 34th minute for the visitors at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne.

Kortrijk held on to the pressure from Standard Liege till the final ten minutes when they capitulated.

Konstantinos Laifis grabbed the leveler in the 82nd minute for the home side before Selim Amallah snatch the winner with a minute to end the game.

Ocansey was scoring his first goal for the club after joining from KAS Eupen in the summer transfer window.

The former Eupen player has played all five games for Kortrijk this season.