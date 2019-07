Ghanaian midfielder Erich Berko missed Darmstadt first training game after picking up an injury during training.

The injury is reported to be an hamstring in his thigh.

The 24-year recently joined SV Darmstadt 98 from Bundesliga II side Dynamo Dresden in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The attacker had to sit out of training after the injury.

According to a report from his club Darmstadt tests will be carried on him thus he will sit out of training for the coming days.