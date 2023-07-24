Erik ten Hag praises Ghanaian Kobbie Mainoo after victory over Arsenal

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag expressed his delight with young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo for his impressive performance in the team's 2-0 victory over Arsenal in New Jersey.

The English-Ghanaian talent played a crucial role in the win, providing the assist for the opening goal scored by captain Bruno Fernandes.

Ten Hag praised Mainoo's contribution, stating, "It's fantastic. Manchester United is famous for always bringing young players up, and it can be done. We have confidence, he [Kobbie Mainoo] is playing with confidence, and I really like his performance."

The 20-year-old midfielder has shown promise and confidence on the field, impressing the coaching staff with his skills.

"We have confidence, he [Kobbie Mainoo] is playing with confidence, and I really like his performance. But this year, he showed it in spring, then he got injured. We are really happy. There are more youngsters with us now and they're all doing very good. But I don't want to rise expectations too high.

"We have to see. The Premier League is tough but, definitely, you can see we have some really good young players who can play a role in the squad. But the bar is high."

Mainoo's journey to Manchester United has been notable, representing England at various youth levels, including under-17, under-18, and under-19. Interestingly, he is also eligible to represent Ghana, which adds an intriguing dimension to his international future.