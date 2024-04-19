Erling Haaland would only start from the bench at Hearts of Oak - Charles Taylor

Former Ghanaian footballer Charles Taylor has stirred controversy with his recent remarks regarding Manchester City and Norway striker Erling Haaland, suggesting that the prolific forward wouldn't even make it into the starting lineup for Ghanaian club Hearts of Oak.

Known for his candid and sometimes contentious opinions, Taylor asserted that despite Haaland's impressive goal-scoring record of 31 goals in 39 games across all competitions this season, he lacks certain attributes necessary to secure a place in the Hearts of Oak team.

Taylor, who had notable stints with both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, made the audacious claim despite Haaland's stellar performances. According to Taylor, Haaland's goal-scoring prowess alone wouldn't suffice to earn him a spot in the starting eleven for the Phobians.

"Haaland wouldn't even start for Hearts of Oak if he was in Ghana. He is going to use the bench. Tell him that I said he will not start for Hearts of Oak if he travels to Ghana," Taylor boldly declared during a television appearance on Angel TV.

Meanwhile, Haaland has been in exceptional form for Manchester City, netting 20 goals in the ongoing Premier League season. His contributions have been instrumental in Manchester City's ascent to the top of the league table with just six matches remaining.

In contrast, Hearts of Oak currently occupy the ninth position in the Ghana Premier League table, having secured only one victory in their last four matches. They are striving to improve their standing and conclude the season on a positive note.