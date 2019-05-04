Ernest Adiwoh: Emmanuel FC sharpshoorter who is turning heads in Jordan Anagblah Memorial Cup

Emmanuel FC forward Ernest Adiwoh has cemented his place as one of the deadly hitmen in the third-tier division after bagging his eighth goal in the ongoing Jordan Anagblah Memorial Cup.

The competition which consist of division two clubs in the Greater Accra region, is organized to honour Mr. Jordan Anagblah, who held several positions in Ghana football until his untimely demise in 2012.

The Teshie-based side have been in scintillating form in the tournament, recording four wins and drawing one to progress to the quarter-finals stage.

However, one player who has taken the competition by storm is the Emmanuel FC's poacher Ernest Adiwoh.

At the tender age of 21, Adiwoh has led the club to clinch their maiden silverware, and has been attracting admiring glances from Ghana Premier League as well as European sides.

The highly-skilled forward announced himself in the competition with a brace against New Life FC in the opening fixture before following it up with a couple of goals in their subsequent group games.

Following a brief break in the competition during the Easter festivities, Emmanuel FC participated in the Betway Easter Gala Cup in which they emerged victorious after a 1-0 win over Danbort Youth FC in the final.

There again, Adiwoh brought yet more smiles when he scored three goals in three matches to clinch the top scorer's accolade.

Adiwoh's insatiable appetite for goals ensured Emmanuel FC advance to the quarterfinals round of the Jordan Anagblah Cup after bagging hat-trick in their 4-1 walloping of Ashaiman Scandy in the round of 16 on Saturday.

The budding sharpshooter is expected to keep soaring as the club set sights on adding the Jordan Anagblah Cup to the Betway Gala they won some few weeks ago.

Coach of Emmanuel FC Richard Kingson indicated that Adiwoh has become ruthless in-front of goal since his disappointing exclusion from the Ghana's U-23 side, and he hopes to see him climb the ladder of success in the beautiful game.

"He's a very talented player, very technical player," says 'Olele' Kingson in the wake of the side's win over Ashaiman Scandy.

"I'm not surprised by his performances because he has the talent to become a world beater but I'm a little amazed by how he has improved in terms of goals, I guess it's all down to the extra training he does after every training session."

"Most players don't know how to handle being dropped from a national team but trust me this lad has done handled it fantastically and per the rate at which he is going only the sky can be his limit."

His exquisite balance, vision and languid running style have earned comparisons to Ghana's all time scorer Asamoah Gyan.

"I'm not surprised by that comparison but I think he should be given the space to continue developing. His relationship with the ball, his first touch, his intelligence gives me joy" Kingson deduced.

In the meantime, Emmanuel FC will hope to reap the benefit of Adiwoh's cleverness and ability on the park.