Ernest Adu signs long term deal at Inter Allies

Defender Ernest Adu has signed a long term contract with Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies ahead of the upcoming season.

The player, who spent last season on loan at Division One side Asokwa Deportivo, returns to the club to ink a long term deal.

Adu is expected to be a key member of the Eleven is to One Lads ahead of the season, which begins next month.

“I’m very happy to be here at Allies. It’s a beautiful club and I am ready for this new challenge,” he told Interallies.com.

“I thank everyone who made this move possible and grateful for the confidence shown in me.”

The Eleven is to One lads have been active in the off-season, having signed Kingsley Braye from Cape Coast strikers, Kofi Frimpong and Issah Mahmud from Asokwa Deportivo and are looking at inking a deal with former forward Isaac Osae

The Ghana Football Association announced on Wednesday, the new season will begin on December 21, 2019.