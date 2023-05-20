Ernest Agyiri: FCI Levadia midfielder eager to play for Black Stars

FCI Levadia Tallinn midfielder Ernest Agyiri expressed his profound joy and gratitude for representing Ghana on the international stage.

Agyiri had a remarkable experience playing for Ghana's under-17 team and eagerly awaits any opportunity to don the national team jersey once again. His ultimate dream is to play for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Agyiri shared his heartfelt sentiments about playing for his country.

"Wearing the national team jersey and singing the national anthem is a good feeling," he said. Reflecting on his time with the under-17 team, he expressed his immense happiness in representing Ghana on the international stage.

Agyiri made it clear that he is eagerly awaiting another chance to represent his country at the senior level.

"If I get this chance again and I get the call-up, I think I am taking the chance to go back and play for the national team. I am ready for any call-up," he emphasized.

The midfielder's passion and determination to play for the Black Stars were evident as he expressed his strong desire to fulfil his dream.