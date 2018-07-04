Ernest Asante thanks FC Nordsjælland after leaving club for Al Jazira

Ghanaian winger Ernest Asante has thanked FC Nordsjælland after finalizing a switch to UAE side Al Jazira on Wednesday.

The pacey wideman, who joined Danish side FC Nordsjælland from Norwegian side Stabæk, established himself in the club after scoring five goals in 30 appearances.

The 29-year-old improved his goal return last term, netting an impressive 16 goals in 36 games to help the Wild Tigers finish 3rd on the standings.

He left the club to join Abu Dhabi-based outfit Al Jazira on Wednesday to begin a new adventure.

"I've had time to learn on and off the track, and people in the club have believed in myself in times when I have not done it myself. I take our eternal work in FCN and Right to Dream about the growth mindset with me and it will help me in the future.

"I have always felt welcome in the club and in the squad, although I may be much older than many of the players. The changing room has been fantastic and I would like to thank all my teammates and coaches for their support. I hope the environment in my new club will be the same, though I think it will be hard to find something so good, "says Ernest Asante.

He will join the first football team of Al Jazira as soon as the preparation for the upcoming seasons starts.

By: Reuben Obodai @ReubenObodai on Twitter