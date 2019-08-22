Ernest Asante travels with Saudi side Al-Hazem to Slovenia for preparations ahead of league start

Ghana forward Ernest Asante traveled with his new club Al-Hazem FC to Slovenia for preparations ahead of the start of the Saudi Pro League.

The speedy winger, who joined the Saudi side from UAE club Al Jazira was included in coach Daniel Isaila's team for the preseason camping of Slovenia.

In Slovenia, the club engaged in a series of friendlies including games against a select side, which they won 6-1.

Al-Hazem FC beat Al Fateh 1-0, drew with Hungarian side Siofok 1-1 and lost 3-0 to Algerian side Paradou Athletic Club.

Asante, who earned his first call up to the senior national team of Ghana for the AFCON qualify against Kenya in Ghana, scored 8 goals in 24 appearances for Al Jazira last season.