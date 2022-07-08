Ernest Middendorp: Former Kotoko and Hearts of Oak coach joins Kenpong Football Academy

Ernest Middendorp, the former head coach of Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, has joined the technical staff of Kenpong Football Academy, according to reports.

The experienced German tactician is said to have agreed to assist the technical team of the ambitious club.

Kenpong Academy won the Central Region Division Two Middle League in 2021-22 and advanced to Division One.

They are determined to make a good impression and, if possible, gain promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

Kennedy Agyapong, a successful businessman, is the club's owner and hopes for more success.

He has invested heavily in the club, appointing experienced managers including former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah.

Middendorp has coached at more than 20 different clubs. His most recent stint was with Maritzburg United of South Africa.a