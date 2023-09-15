Ernest Nuamah calls on Ghanaians to support the Ghana Premier League

Black Stars forward Ernest Nuamah has delivered a heartfelt message urging his fellow countrymen to support the Ghana Premier League as the new season is set to kick off.

In a video posted on the Ghana Football Association's social media platforms, Nuamah passionately called on Ghanaians to rally behind the domestic top-flight league.

He emphasised the league's role in nurturing and showcasing local talent, stating, "The Ghana Premier League is coming on; let’s support our own. This is where the stars are made from."

While Nuamah did not specify which team he would be supporting, he highlighted the competitive nature of the league, with 18 clubs vying for success.

Reigning champions Medeama will be looking to defend their title against formidable opponents like Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, among others.

Real Tamale United host Hearts of Oak at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in the first match of the new season.