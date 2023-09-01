Ernest Nuamah eager to make history with French club Lyon

Ghana attacker Ernest Nuamah has expressed his strong determination to achieve success with his new club, Lyon.

The teenage sensation recently completed his move to the French Ligue 1 giants after weeks of negotiations involving his former club, FC Nordsjaelland.

"Eagle Football and Olympique Lyonnais are very pleased to announce the arrival of Ghanaian international striker, Ernest Nuamah, from RWDM, in the form of a loan until June 30, 2024," Lyon confirmed the transfer on Wednesday.

The announcement also highlighted Nuamah's potential, describing him as "one of the future great hopes in his position".

Taking to social media, Nuamah shared his excitement and ambition, declaring his intent to make history with Lyon.

“New City, New Jersey, Same Passion! Kumerican embracing new horizons & diving into the next chapter with Olympic Lyon. Let's write history together,” the left-footed winger shared.

His post reflects the young striker's eagerness to contribute to the club's success and leave a lasting impact on the football world.

As Nuamah settles into his new surroundings in France, fans and supporters of Lyon eagerly await his contributions on the field.