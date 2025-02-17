Ernest Nuamah: Ghana pacey winger wants to do more for Lyon after explosive display against Montpellier

Ghana international Ernest Nuamah is seeking to do more for Olympique Lyon after inspiring the side to an emphatic victory over Montpellier in the Frecnh Ligue 1.

Nuamah played a pivotal role in match, scoring and assisting a goal to propel Lyon to a 4-1 victory at the Stade de la Mosson-Mondial 98 on Sunday.

After the game, the former FC Nordjaelland star emphasized he wants to do more for the club: "I feel good, my teammates give me confidence on the field. Everything is going very well, I am more confident within the team. But I am aware that I can do more, I want to bring more to my team."

Lyon opened the scoring after three minutes into the game through Georgia international Georges Mikautadze after he was set up by Rayan Cherki

However, Montpellier responded with an equalizer in the 38th minute through Tanguy Coulibaly as the first half ended in a 1-1 draw.

It was Nuamah who initiated the demolishing exercise in the second half, scoring an assisting a goal in a space of three minutes.

The former FC Nordjaelland star registered his name on the scoresheet, five minutes into the second half before setting up Corentin Tolisso for the third goal of the match.

Experienced forward Alexandre Lacazette cemented the win for Lyon in the 73rd-minute as the visitors cruised to victory to merit the three maximum points at stake.

The 21-year-old has now scored two goals from 16 matches in the ongoing French Ligue 1 campaign for Lyon.

In all competitions, he has racked up three goals and provided an assist from 24 games across competitions.