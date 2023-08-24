"Ernest Nuamah is a mix of Doku and Davies"- French scout

French scout, Mickaël Marques has drawn comparisons between Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah and Manchester City-bound Jeremy Doku as well as Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies.

The talented 19-year-old is set to be unveiled as Olympique Lyonnais new signing after agreeing to join the French giants from FC Nordsjaelland.

Marques, who has been scouting the player for sometime now, believes Lyon are getting a player with the potential of becoming one of the best in the world.

"In fact, it's a mix between Doku and Davies if we had to compare him," said Marques, as quoted by Eurosport.

"He is a player who is very powerful physically, with a very tanked upper body which allows him to hold the shock in the duels. He makes differences on his explosiveness. He really has crazy support, with and without the ball. A call-against call on his part can leave anyone on the spot.

"And with the ball, he takes advantage of his motor skills to infiltrate small spaces, he fixes, attracts the attention of the defense, he frees up spaces for others. And, often, he manages to get by. He is also very fast. Against Viborg, a stat came out: Nuamah had been flashed at 36 km/h.I think that already puts him among the three or five fastest players in L1."

Nuamah arrives in France as the best player from the Danish league last season.