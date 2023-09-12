Ernest Nuamah: Lyon star continues scoring streak for Ghana

Young forward Ernest Nuamah has extended his scoring streak for Ghana as he found the net in the friendly match against Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Nuamah, who scored in the previous match against Central African Republic in Kumasi, opened the scoring with a brilliant goal Tuesday.

Nuamah showcased his skill and composure as he controlled a pass from Nicholas Opoku expertly and slotted it past the Liberian goalkeeper, sending the ball through the goalkeeper's legs. This marked his second consecutive game with a goal for Ghana.

His remarkable performance in the previous match, where he scored a crucial goal in Ghana's comeback victory over the Central African Republic, earned him a starting position in the friendly against Liberia, and he made the most of it before being replaced by Jordan Ayew.

Before this start, Nuamah had made two appearances for the Black Stars, both as a substitute.

With his impressive scoring form and performances, Nuamah is looking to make a lasting impact and secure a permanent place in the Ghanaian national team.