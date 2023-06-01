Ernest Nuamah: Mother of Ghana winger initially opposed his football career due to academic concerns [VIDEO]

Regina Nuamah, the mother of Ghana's rising football star Ernest Nuamah, has revealed that she initially opposed her son's pursuit of a football career due to concerns about his academic performance.

In an interview with King Eben TV, Regina shared her family's desire for Ernest, who now plays for Nordsjaelland, to prioritise his education over football.

She recalled moments when she noticed her son struggling to read and comprehend words on the television, unlike the other children in their neighbourhood.

However, Regina shared that when Ernest joined the Right to Dream Academy, an institution that combines education and football training, she never received any complaints about his academic progress.

She discovered that her son's performance improved, and he was even able to converse in English when he assisted some white customers at her grocery store in Kumasi.

Nuamah, now 19 years old, joined the Right to Dream Academy during his primary school years. Despite initial concerns about his academic abilities, he excelled both on and off the field.

He has been brilliant this season in Denmark, winning the best player award after being included in the Black Stars squad for the game against Madagascar.

