Ernest Nuamah named MOTM after brilliant hat-trick in Nordsjaelland's victory over Viborg

Published on: 24 July 2023
Ernest Nuamah named MOTM after brilliant hat-trick in Nordsjaelland's victory over Viborg

Ghana youth sensation Ernest Nuamah stole the spotlight with a scintillating performance, earning himself the Man of the Match (MOTM) award in Nordsjaelland's triumphant 4-1 victory over Viborg in the Danish Superliga.

The talented forward, who has been the subject of interest from French champions PSG, displayed his exceptional skills on the field, netting a sensational hat-trick that contributed significantly to Nordsjaelland's impressive win.

The match initially appeared to pose a challenge for Nordsjaelland as Viborg took an early lead. However, Nuamah's outstanding display turned the tide in favour of his team, inspiring a remarkable comeback.

The 20-year-old's three goals showcased his prowess in front of the goalpost, leaving the opposing defence bewildered and unable to contain his attacking threat. Nuamah's exceptional performance demonstrated why he is considered one of the most promising young talents in Ghanaian football.

With this remarkable victory, Nordsjaelland successfully kicked off their Danish Superliga campaign on a high note. Nuamah's contributions were instrumental in ensuring that his team avoided an initial setback and emerged victorious in the opening fixture.

Nuamah's standout performance has only heightened interest in his future prospects, with PSG reportedly keeping a close eye on him.

