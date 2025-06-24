Ernest Nuamah to play in Ligue 2 next season after Lyon's relegation

Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah will be playing in France's second tier next season following the relegation of Olympique Lyonnais to Ligue 2.

The former French champions' demotion was confirmed on Tuesday evening after a meeting with DNCG, France's football financial body.

Lyon had earlier been provisionally relegated due to their financial struggles and could only be retained in the topflight if they improved their books.

However, despite Eagle Football Group's effort to meet the financial demands of DNCG by selling the women's division of Lyon and John Textor's stake in English club Crystal Palace, they could not fulfil their obligation.

This means Lyon will spend the next campaign in Ligue 2, which could be a huge blow for some of their stars including Ghana's Nuamah.

Earlier, owner John Textor had given indications of recovery and was confident ahead of the meeting held today when he spoke to the press.

“You can see from the contributions of our shareholders, we have invested new capital, not only for the DNCG, but also for our UEFA licensing process. Not to mention the good news of the sale of Crystal Palace. Our liquidity situation has improved considerably," he said.

Nuamah joined Lyon on an initial loan deal from RWD Moleenbeck in 2023 before sealing a permanent deal in 2024.