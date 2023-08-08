GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ernest Ohemeng on target as Marbella FC secure first pre-season victory

Published on: 08 August 2023
Ernest Ohemeng on target as Marbella FC secure first pre-season victory
Ernest Ohemeng

Ghanaian winger, Ernest Ohemeng aided his new club, Marbella FC record their first pre-season win against San Fernando.

This was the first win for the Blaquillos (Little Whites) in their pre-season campaign.

The first half of the game ended in a goalless draw but Marbella fell behind after recess to a 72nd minute goal by Biabiany.

Ohemeng netted the equalizer four minutes later and an own goal by Carlos Blanco sealed victory for Marbella.

The 27-year-old ambidextrous Ghanaian winger joined Marbella this summer from CF Villanovense on a one-year deal and will be hoping to make an instant impact in the Tercera Federación, the fifth tier of Spanish football.

The pacy and skillful player has previously had stints in Portugal with Río Ave and Moreirense. He is also no stranger to Spanish football after aiding CD Mirandés gain promotion to the Second Division and in Segunda B he also played for Salamanca UDS.

By Suleman Asante

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

