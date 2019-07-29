Ernest Ohemeng scores as CD Mirandes beat Real Madrid Castilla

Ghanaian forward Ernest Ohemeng was on target as Spanish segunda B side CD Mirandes defeated Real Madrid Castilla in a preseason friendly.

The striker scored the winner in the 62nd minute after striking from outside the box to make it 2-0.

Martin Marquelanz had scored a first half own goal to put Mirandez in the lead.

Real Madrid Castilla, the youth team of 13 times European champions then pulled one back three minutes later.

Ernest Ohemeng is looking forward to a positive campaign after scoring just a goal last season.