Ernest Poku set for new AZ Alkmaar deal with bigger rewards

Ernest Poku is on the verge of signing a new deal with AZ Alkmaar as the club moves to secure one of their brightest young talents beyond 2026.

Talks are ongoing, and AZ director Max Huiberts says the renewed contracts will also include financial rewards for standout performers like Poku.

The 21-year-old winger, valued at â‚¬4 million by Transfermarkt, continues to grow in stature at the club. Since earning a first-team promotion on 28 January 2022, following his previous contract extension, Poku has shown steady development.

His breakout moment came on 28 April 2024 when he scored his debut Eredivisie goal, AZ’s third in a 3-0 away win over NEC Nijmegen. It capped off a promising campaign in which he made 23 league appearances, netted twice, and registered three assists.

AZ's desire to extend his stay is a vote of confidence in Poku’s trajectory and importance to the team’s future plans. If the deal goes through, it will underline the club’s long-term belief in the Dutch-born Ghanaian talent.