Ernestina Abambilla wins first silverware with Swedish side Assi IF

Ghana international Ernestina Abambilla won her first silverware with Swedish side Assi IF who beat Infjärden's SK 2-0 on Tuesday to win the Stora Norrbotten's COOP Cup.

Abambilla was named in the starting line-up and replaced after 70 minutes by Linnea Engström.

Rebekah O'Brien put them into the lead from the spot after 12 minutes and Christy Ucheibe doubled the lead in the 52nd minute.

Abambilla and her teammates will now get ready for the start of the league against Asarum at home on September 7.