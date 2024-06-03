Ernst Middendorp: Former Hearts of Oak and Kotoko coach sacked in South Africa

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko coach Ernst Middendorp has been released by Cape Town Spurs due to their relegation from the Premier Soccer League.

The decision was made through mutual agreement following a difficult 2023/24 season for the South African club.

Under Middendorp's leadership, Cape Town Spurs won only six matches, drew five, and lost 19, ultimately placing last in the league with 23 points.

This outcome represents a significant setback for the experienced 65-year-old manager, whose resume includes managing several other South African clubs such as Maritzburg United, Chippa United, Kaizer Chiefs, Swallows FC, and Golden Arrows.

Despite his previous successes in Ghanaian football, Middendorp's tenure at Cape Town Spurs has come to an unfortunate end.