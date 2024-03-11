Errors cost Hearts of Oak in draw against Bofoakwa - Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has acknowledged that his team did not perform optimally in their 1-1 draw with Bofoakwa Tano in the Ghana Premier League on Monday.

Despite dominating the first half and taking the lead through Salifu Ibrahim's clinical finish, the Phobians were unable to hold on for the win, with Bofoakwa fighting back to earn a share of the spoils.

Salifu Ibrahim opened the scoring for Hearts of Oak in the 23rd minute, producing a clinical finish after beating his marker and firing past the goalkeeper at his near post.

The goal was a deserved reward for a dominant first-half display from the Phobians, who created numerous chances and controlled the pace of the game.

However, Bofoakwa refused to lie down and managed to pull level in the second half. Emmanuel Agyenim capitalised on some sloppy defending from Hearts of Oak's newly appointed captain Kofi Agbesimah, tapping into an empty net after the defender failed to clear a cross properly.

Ouattara's side pushed hard for the winner, but Bofoakwa held firm to earn a valuable point. The result sees Hearts of Oak remain in eighth place, seven points adrift of the league leaders.

Ouattara attributed the draw to a few errors on his team's part, saying, "One or two things did not go well but it's part of the game. There were some faults with the way we started but we tried to do the things well."

He emphasised that mistakes are a natural part of the game, stating, "It's the human being, you can make some mistakes."

Despite the setback, Ouattara's impact on the team is still apparent, and the Phobians will aim to bounce back in their upcoming fixture on Thursday against Dreams FC.