Esperance celebrates 8th anniversary of Harrison Afful's champions League winning goal

African champions Esperance de Tunis are celebrating 8 years of Harrison Afful's decisive winner in the Champions League final against Wydad Casdablanca in 2011.

The Ghanaian full back scored the only goal in the final on November 12, 2011 to clinch the Blood and Golds second CAF Champions League title.

The Tunisian giants have gone on to win several titles but the Columbus Crew right back's name remains etched in the club's history.

"Happy Goalversary King Harrison," the club posted on social media.

Afful darted down the right flank, cut inside and unleashed an unstoppable left-foot shot that flew past WAC goalkeeper Yassine Bounou for the tie-clincher after a 0-0 first-leg draw in Casablanca last Sunday.

The former Asante Kotoko defender left the club in 2015 to continue his career in the Major League Soccer.