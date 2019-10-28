Esperance midfielder Kwame Bonsu eulogized after superb display against CS Sfaxien

Ghana midfielder Kwame Bonsu has earned plaudits following his remarkable performance for Esperance de Tunis in their 2-0 win against CS Sfaxien in the Tunisian too-flight league on Sunday.

Bonsu, 25, has been a key cog for the Blood and Gold lads since joining in the summer from Asante Kotoko

The former Gefle IF anchor man enjoyed the entire duration of the match and won a penalty for his side which they failed to utilised in the 12th minute of the match

A brace from Tunisian midfielder Anice Badri in each half of the match earn all three points for Esperance de Tunis

The win means Esperance sits second on the league table with 12 points playing two matches short in the league.

Esperance took to their twitter handle to hail the Ghanaian for the performance he put up in the match.

