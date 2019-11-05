Esperance midfielder Kwame Bonsu set for Chinese Super League switch- Report

Midfielder Kwame Bonsu is set to make a move to an unnamed Chinese Super League side, according to reports.

The former Asante Kotoko midfielder could join a Chinese side in the winter transfer window after reports indicate the Tunisian giants are in advance talks with a club in the Super League.

Conte has been a mainstay for the Blood and Golds, playing a key role in the side this season in the Tunisian league as well as the CAF Champions League.

The move is expected to fetch the African Champions some colossal sum of money, an amount the club can nit reject.

Kwame Bonsu returned to Ghana in 2018 after spells in Sweden to join the Reds, helping them reach the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.

He was a key member of coach C.K Akonnor's side as they won the Normalisation Cup.

The 25-year old's performances saw him earn a maiden call up to the national team.