Esperance negotiating to sell Kwame Bonsu for US$ 15 m to unnamed Chinese club

Tunisian giants Esperance are holding out for US$ 15 million to sell midfielder Kwame Bonsu to an unnamed Chinese Super League side.

Bonsu’s representatives Club Consult Africa has confirmed to GHANASoccernet.com primary negotiations have begun and the deal is far from being stitched up.

The former Asante Kotoko player has met expectations at the club since arriving in July this year.

He was signed by the Blood and Gold to replace Cameroonian Franck Kom who was sold to Qatari ide Al Rayyan.

Bonsu returned to Ghana in 2018 after spells in Sweden to join the Asante Kotoko and helped them reach the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.

He was a key member of coach C.K Akonnor's side as they won the Normalisation Cup.