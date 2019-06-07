Esperance surprised by CAF decision to replay Champions League final

Esperance have announced that they will fight CAF's decision to stripped them of the Champions League title after CAF ordered a replay of the abandoned second leg final against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

Tunisian side were initially handed the title after the Moroccan side walked off an hour into last week's return match in Tunis because VAR was unavailable to judge a disallowed equaliser.

"We are surprised after the decision of the African football's governing body," Esperance management said in a statement.

"We will wait until receiving the formal letter from the CAF and we will hold an urgent meeting to appeal on this decision with the specialised international entities."

"We will do our best to save our rights through all legal ways," the statement added.

Late Wednesday, CAF ordered the abandoned second leg of the CAF Champions League final between Esperance and Wydad Casablanca to be replayed at a neutral venue after this month's Cup of Nations.

Champions League title holders Esperance were leading 1-0 in the second leg and 2-1 overall when play was halted, and after a 90-minute delay the referee awarded the match to the home side.